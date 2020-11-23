Tuscaloosa authorities looking for rape and kidnapping suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are asking for help looking for a man with warrants for rape and kidnapping.
Terrance Westbrook, 23, is 5′9″ tall and weighs around150 pounds. He drives a Mercury Grand Marquis and could be in the areas of Tuscaloosa, Choctaw, Marengo or Clarke counties.
A 19-year-old victim reported on November 18 that Westbrook physically and sexually assaulted her over the course of several hours on November 17.
Police said the assaults escalated from a verbal argument that began as he was driving with her as a passenger in his car on Old Birmingham Highway. The victim said that Westbrook forced her into his trunk at one point while he picked another woman up from work and gave her a ride home.
He eventually drove to a home in Thomasville, where someone gave the victim a ride to Greensboro. She received medical attention before returning to Tuscaloosa to file a report.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690, TPD at 205-349- 2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867).
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.