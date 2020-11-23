Tuscaloosa and Auburn mayors continue Iron Bowl wager tradition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox continues the annual tradition with Auburn Mayor Ron Anders of an Iron Bowl wager to benefit local charities.
Auburn and Alabama are scheduled to play for the 85th time on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The two mayors have agreed that if the Alabama Crimson Tide wins, Anders will make a $100 donation to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. If the Auburn Tigers prevail, Maddox will make a $100 donation to the United Way of Lee County.
“I’m excited to continue this friendly wager that makes the outcome of the Iron Bowl a win-win for Tuscaloosa and Auburn,” Mayor Maddox says. “The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and the United way of Lee County are both important causes, and I’m glad to help bring them some recognition. May the best team win, and Roll Tide!”
This tradition dates back to 2005 between Mayor Maddox and former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham. Since the bet began, Alabama leads the series 8-7.
