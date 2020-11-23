Search for man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they believe shot and killed an 18-year-old boy in Center Point.
Ja’mari Demetrius Harris was shot and killed at the Park Brook Apartments off of Chalkville School Road Monday, November 9, 2020.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives have obtained warrants for the charge of Capital Murder against 27-year-old Antonio Nichols II.
Nichols is currently at large.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Antonio Nichols, II, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.