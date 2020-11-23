PPE manufacturing facility to create 300 jobs in Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over 300 new jobs are headed to Selma with a new personal protective equipment manufacturing facility.
According to Gov. Kay Ivey, the new facility comes after HomTex, based in Cullman, received more than $10.5 million in aid from the CARES Act. HomTex will establish an operation to produce general purpose and FDA approved Level 1, 2, and 3 surgical masks and N95 masks.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, HomTex shifted production at its Cullman plant from bed linens to disposable medical-grade masks as well as reusable, washable cotton masks. The manufacturer of DreamFit sheets, HomTex sells directly to furniture and mattress stores as well as national retail chains, specialty stores, gift stores, and E-commerce.
“The coronavirus pandemic has clearly demonstrated that our country needs a dependable domestic production pipeline for PPE, and Cullman-based HomTex has stepped up to fill a portion of that critical need,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "
The governor’s office says Wallace Community College in partnership with HomTex will also offer apprenticeship programs that will allow students to help make masks for their region and beyond.
HomTex, Inc. was founded in 1987 by Jerry Wootten in Vinemont and now has its headquarters in Cullman. In addition to its Vinemont and Cullman locations, HomTex has production and distribution facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennesse.
