Pandemic Holiday Shopping: Bye-Bye Black Friday

This is how it was last year, but this year, COVID-19 has changed everything. For the first time in years, more big retailers are keeping their doors closed Thanksgiving Day. Instead, cyber deals are already underway, but beware, experts say if you want a specific gift, order it online now before they run out. Try out apps that can help you keep track of sales on hot items. The top apps this season: Shop Savvy helps you find the lowest price locally on gift items. Coupon Cabin is a coupon and cash back app. Members can search for offers from more than 4,000 stores and brands and earn up to ten percent cash back on online purchases from more than 1,800 stores. Avoid sticker shock at the register with Discount Calculator, an app that figures the real prices for all of your items, including store discounts and applicable sales taxes.