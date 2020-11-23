Marsh stepping down as Senate president pro tem, new leaders selected

Reed’s ascension to top Senate leader has been expected for years. He has served as majority leader for six years, managing the GOP Caucus and being responsible for reelection campaigns in 2014 and 2018 that saw Republicans grow their ranks. Marsh and Reed, along with their staffs, have been working in concert the last few years in anticipation that Reed would eventually take over the top job. The fact that there were no other names considered speaks to Reed’s position within the Caucus.