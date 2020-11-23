2 killed in Jefferson County motorcycle accidents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have died in motorcycle accidents in Jefferson County within the past week.
The first accident happened November 14 on John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover. The victim has been identified as Phillip Wayne Martin of Pleasant Grove. He was 69.
Police said he was the rider of a motorcycle that collided with a sedan in the intersection of John Hawkins Pkwy and Lake Crest Drive.
Martin was taken by ambulance to UAB Hospital where he died on November 20.
A second fatal motorcycle accident happened November 20 on I-59 North at Aviation Avenue in Birmingham.
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Roderick Keyon Gamble of Birmingham.
He died from his injuries on November 21.
Police said Gamble was the rider of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.