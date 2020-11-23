Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

David Whetstone was found shot to death Sunday night. (Source: Talladega Co. Sheriff''s Office)
By WBRC Staff | November 23, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 3:19 PM

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and the Childersburg Police Department are investigating a homicide.

Authorities responded to a 911 call Sunday night on a person that was unresponsive in the 700 block of Center Hill Road in Sylacauga.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old David Earl Whetstone of Sylacauga. He had been shot to death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Talladega County Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121.

