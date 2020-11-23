Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and the Childersburg Police Department are investigating a homicide.
Authorities responded to a 911 call Sunday night on a person that was unresponsive in the 700 block of Center Hill Road in Sylacauga.
The victim has been identified as 65-year-old David Earl Whetstone of Sylacauga. He had been shot to death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Talladega County Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121.
