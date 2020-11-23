Holidays on the River begin Monday in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of some events and slight changes to others in Tuscaloosa, but organizers from the city feel they can safely host Holidays on the River.
The city wanted to continue the family-friendly tradition and give people an opportunity to enjoy themselves safely.
“It’s really important for us to give them an opportunity here in Tuscaloosa do something together with folks in their household they can do naturally socially distancing and outside,” explained Michelle Smart, Special Operations Manager for the City of Tuscaloosa.
This is also the earliest in the year Tuscaloosa has opened the event to the public. Smart said they wanted people to have as much time as possible to come out and enjoy themselves because of safety restrictions due to coronavirus.
Capacity on the ice rink is limited to 80 people. They have also changed how people can line up and/or go on rides.
“For Holidays on the River, we have a couple of precautions we’re taking. Everyone will be required to wear a mask inside the facility. We’re also going to ask that anyone that’s not in the same household to socially distance so the amphitheater is the perfect place to do that,” Smart continued.
Holidays on the River runs until January 18.
