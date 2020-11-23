Gov. Ivey allocates $3.6 million from CARES Act for food banks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has allocated $3,606,104 for the Alabama Feeding Initiative, which reimburses food banks for COVID-related expenses.
These expenses include:
- the purchase of food, packaging and related supplies to meet increased demand;
- operational expenses, including fuel and maintenance, incurred due to handling a higher amount for food, as well as open-air distribution events;
- rental costs of storage space and vehicles to handle increased volumes of food; and
- to purchase PPE, screening equipment and decontamination services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The allocation comes from the category of the CARES Act that provides “up to $300,000,000 to be used to support citizens, businesses and non-profit and faith-based organizations for the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Gov. Ivey released the following statement:
“Alabama is a state where neighbors help neighbors, even in the most difficult times. The Coronavirus pandemic presented significant challenges around the world, as well as here at home in our own state. Food banks in communities across Alabama have been a lifeline for those in need, and I am proud to be able to put these funds toward the Alabama Feeding Initiative. I have told Alabamians that I remain committed to getting these CARES Act funds into the hands of those who need it.”
