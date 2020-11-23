Gone Fishin’!: Walker County public fishing lake to be stocked with rainbow trout

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The trout will be jumping this fall in Walker County.
The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) will soon stock more than 1,000 rainbow trout in the fish out pond at Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper.
The lake will be closed November 24-26, 2020, and reopen for trout season on Friday, November 27. The daily creel limit is four trout per angler.
A $5 Daily Trout Permit is required in addition to a valid freshwater fishing license in order to fish for trout.
Trout anglers may also fish for bass, bluegill, catfish and crappie. Anglers can purchase their freshwater fishing license at various license vendors throughout the state or online at www.outdooralabama.com.
