First Alert for sunny, cool and breezy conditions Monday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of our next cold front Wednesday evening. The first half of Wednesday is looking mostly dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures are forecast to start in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon with highs approaching 70°F. Rain chances should increase across west Alabama first and spread into the rest of Central Alabama by Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. This system is very dynamic, but it seems as if it is lacking instability (fuel for thunderstorms) to help produce strong and severe weather. We will introduce a 60% chance for rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening. The severe threat is not zero, but it appears very low at this moment. Main concern Wednesday evening will be rainy conditions with gusty winds. If anything changes in the forecast, we will let you know!