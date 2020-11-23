First Alert for sunny, cool and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a safe and relaxing weekend. A strong cold front has moved through Central Alabama overnight and temperatures are dropping! Most locations are starting in the 40s with a few upper 30s possible in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman Counties. Temperatures are roughly five to 10 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds across the state, but the cloud cover is likely to move out of here giving way to plenty of sunshine later this morning. You’ll need the jacket this afternoon as temperatures remain around five degrees below average. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 50s with a few spots south of Birmingham approaching 60°F. Winds will continue from the north at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph early this afternoon.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Tuesday Morning: With a clear sky in place, temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight. There’s a chance we could see some frosty conditions in a few spots. It would not be a bad idea to cover up the plants and to bring the pets inside. Tuesday is looking like our best weather day this week. We should remain dry. With southeasterly winds moving in, temperatures are forecast to be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Plan for Tuesday to start off with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Clouds will begin to develop and move into Central Alabama tomorrow evening.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of our next cold front Wednesday evening. The first half of Wednesday is looking mostly dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures are forecast to start in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon with highs approaching 70°F. Rain chances should increase across west Alabama first and spread into the rest of Central Alabama by Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. This system is very dynamic, but it seems as if it is lacking instability (fuel for thunderstorms) to help produce strong and severe weather. We will introduce a 60% chance for rain and a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening. The severe threat is not zero, but it appears very low at this moment. Main concern Wednesday evening will be rainy conditions with gusty winds. If anything changes in the forecast, we will let you know!
Thanksgiving Day: Thanksgiving is shaping up to be mostly dry. We’ll start the day out with a mostly cloudy sky with a small chance for light showers. Thursday afternoon is trending mostly dry with a small chance for an isolated shower south and east of Birmingham. We’ll call it a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Weather should be warm enough for people to eat outdoors.
Rainy Weekend Possible: Our latest weather models are showing another disturbance developing to our west spreading another round of rain across Alabama Friday evening into Saturday morning. Friday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with highs approaching 70°F. The bulk of heavy rain might not move into our area until Friday night. We could see a break from the rain Saturday afternoon with the best chance to see a few showers along and south of I-20. Right now, the Iron Bowl is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. I don’t think rain will have a significant impact on the game as of now. If things change, we will let you know.
Strong Cold Front Arrives Sunday: Models continue to show a significant weather system moving through Central Alabama Sunday. Rain chances look very high, and there’s a chance we could also see a few thunderstorms. It remains way too early to determine if we’ll see any strong storms at this point. Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to drop significantly as we head into next week. High temperatures could struggle to climb into the low to mid 50s next Monday with morning temperatures dropping below freezing.
Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet. We don’t see any signs of tropical depressions or storms developing over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center is looking at an area of low pressure just east of the Bahamas that has a low chance to develop over the next five days. If it tries to form, it will not impact the United States as it will drift to the northeast just south and east of Bermuda. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.
