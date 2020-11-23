Driver killed when SUV crashed, burned near Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An unidentified driver was killed on Alabama 19 near Hamilton Friday.
The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 11:50 a.m.
State troopers said the driver was killed when the 2008 Cadillac Escalade he or she was driving left the road, struck a guard rail, struck a tree and overturned. The SUV then caught fire.
Identification is pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and notification of next of kin.
The crash occurred approximately 15 miles north of Hamilton on Alabama 19 at the 20.5 mile marker.
Updated information will be released as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
