Don’t waste the turkey this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sandra Reaves, a horticulturist with Josie Gladys Gardens, and our WBRC FOX6 News “Ask the Gardener” has some advice on how to use the whole turkey this Thanksgiving.
Reaves said after you eat the meat, or at least take off the meat for leftovers, use the turkey carcass to make broth. You can do that in a slow cooker.
Then dry the turkey bones in the oven on low temp. Drying them will make them crushable even by hand. Put the dry bones in a blender or coffee mill and grind to a powder.
You then have bone meal to use in the garden. Reaves calls it zero waste turkey!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.