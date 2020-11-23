Disposing of household cooking grease following Thanksgiving

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is offering 22 locations to dispose of household cooking oil for free.
JeffCo officials say this is important, not just for the county, but for citizens because pouring cooking grease down your pipes causes back-ups that are costly.
“We know frying turkeys and other foods for Thanksgivings is popular this time of year,” said Tony Petelos, Jefferson County CEO and County Manager. “However, the cooking oil and grease that is used in the process can be seriously damaging to household pipes and the sewer system. We offer a household grease recycling system that is free, simple and easy to use. And most of all, it protects homeowners and the environment.”
To use this service, simply drop by a center and get a free plastic gallon jug for your grease, or use one of your own. Once you have fried your turkey or other items, let the grease cool down. Once it has cooled, pour the used grease into the container and drop it back off at the center. You can pick up another container for the next time you need one, too.
You can find the recycling centers available at this link.
JeffCo Guidelines for household cooking oil and grease recycling:
- Edible oil products ONLY (cooking oil or grease, no motor oil)
- Allow oil to cool before pouring into container
- Pick up one of our free containers (available at each location) or use your own with a sealed lid; NO GLASS!
- No fuel or motor oil will be accepted
- Any questions about the recycling program, call 205-238-3876
