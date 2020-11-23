Deputies: Juvenile in custody after stabbing teenager in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after stabbing a teenager.
Deputies were called to Drummond Cutoff Road Monday afternoon to investigate an assault involving juveniles.
When deputies arrived, they determined at some point during the altercation a teenager was stabbed.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
Deputies say the victim is in ‘very serious’ condition.
We’re told no additional information will be released at this time, but the investigation continues.
