COVID-19 patient goes home after more than 200 days in the hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A COVID-19 patient is at home Monday after spending more than 200 days in the hospital.
Her family is calling it a miracle.
She was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April, and now more than 7 months later she’s finally outside the four walls of a hospital.
It was Easter weekend when Lori Wood found out she had COVID-19.
She was admitted to a Gadsden hospital just days later.
“She was transferred to UAB on Thursday the 16th of April and has been there…has been here at UAB until today, which is 223 days,” said Wood’s sister, Larue Cline.
Wood’s sisters said she faced many complications while in the hospital, including a brain bleed.
She was also intubated and placed on a treatment used to pump and circulate blood through an artificial lung.
“There was a point we weren’t even sure that she was going to make it out, so for us to have today… to have all these wonderful people show up to encourage her and to encourage us is a miracle,” Cline said.
Wood’s sisters said they are grateful for the gift of more time with their sister and hope their story will inspire others to never lose hope.
“Don’t give up! Do not give up! I believe in a God of miracles and He has performed more miracles through Lori than I can even attest to,” said Wood’s sister, Lisa Pair.
“This is Thanksgiving week. What a wonderful Thanksgiving our family’s gonna have with her not being in the hospital,” Cline said.
Now that Wood is home, she will continue rehab.
Her sisters said that since she’s been the hospital nearly a year, they believe it will take at least that long for her to recover, but they said they believe she’ll make a full recovery.
