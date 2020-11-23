Children’s of AL explains new ways to gift patients during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays for patients at Children’s of Alabama definitely won’t feel the same this year. But there are ways you can still help make it just as special and do so safely.
Children’s of Alabama has new gift-giving suggestions because of COVID-19 precautions. Staff will not be able to accept in-person gift donations this year at the hospital.
Instead, you’re encouraged to donate money or ship unwrapped gifts.
“We have a website. It’s called sugarplumshop.org. You’ll find a link to an online registry,” said Mindy Wald with Children’s. “We encourage people to ship items. We have an off-site location where they’ll be able to quarantine before they go into the hospital.”
Donations need to be in by December 14th. You can also make financial donations online.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.