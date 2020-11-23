Chelsea Post Office will relocate

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service has announced a plan to relocate retail services at the Chelsea Main Post Office on Hwy 280.
The Postal Service said they need a new location because the current one is too small to adequately conduct operations.
The goal is to put the new customer service location close to the current site, but a new location has not been chosen.
The Postal Service will continue to offer retail services at the existing Chelsea Post Office until the replacement facility is identified and is operational.
The Postal Service considered the concerns expressed at the August 18, 2020 community meeting at Chelsea City Hall, as well as the comments received after the meeting.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.