ALDOT: No temporary lane closures on interstates during Thanksgiving holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says there will be no temporary lane closures on interstates during the Thanksgiving holiday.
This is in effect from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.
“Alabama Rest Areas and Welcome Centers are open to the public. ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set by state and local agencies,” ALDOT officials stated.
ALDOT urges motorists to drive safely and offers the following road safety tips and information:
Safety Tips and Statistics
1. Buckle Up – Every Seat. Every Time.
- Almost 57% of people who died from a vehicle crash in Alabama in 2019 were not wearing a seat belt. Last year, 15 people died in crashes on Alabama’s roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday.
2. Drive alert.
- Taking a break from driving every two hours helps drivers stay alert. Drowsy driving contributed to more than 2,600 vehicle crashes in Alabama last year.
3. Move over.
- For the safety of law enforcement, emergency responders, tow truck drivers and others, the Alabama Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when there are vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.
