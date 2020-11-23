Alabama’s State Canvassing Board certifies November 3 election results

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s State Canvassing Board has officially certified the results of the November 3 General Election.
Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John H. Merrill comprise the state’s Board.
“Ahead of this year’s General Election, Alabamians shattered records for voter registration and voter engagement, proving that even a global pandemic cannot hinder our democratic participation,” stated Secretary Merrill.
“Today, we certified those historic results and confirmed that Alabama is committed to providing free, fair, and accessible elections.”
The official certification can be found here.
”I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this historic election and stepped up to ensure a safe, sanitary, and secure election was observed,” concluded Merrill.
