Alabama men’s basketball program placed on 3-year probation
James Bolden (11) drives past the Vanderbilt defender during Alabama's men's basketball game against Vanderbilt Tuesday night - Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)
By WBRC Staff | November 23, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 7:05 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Just days before tipping off the 2020-21 basketball season, Alabama was given a 3-year probation by the NCAA.

The probation does not include a loss of scholarships or postseason ban.

It comes as a result of a former staffer - later identified as Kobie Baker - accepting bribes to facilitate a meeting between a player’s father and a financial adviser. Baker resigned in 2017.

The men’s basketball program was also hit with minor financial penalties.

