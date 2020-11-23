ADPH works on education plan for COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drug makers are getting closer to releasing COVID-19 vaccines…but many Americans said they’re not yet committed to getting one.
That’s why the Alabama Department of Public Health is working to educate the public. The ADPH may have an uphill battle trying to convince some Alabamians to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
But it has plenty of time because one might not be available to the general public for several months.
Preliminary data from clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines shows the shots to be between 90% to 95% effective at treating the virus.
And as Pfizer files for emergency use authorization of its vaccine and Moderna plans to file soon, the Alabama Department of Public Health is focusing on messaging.
“And the most important aspect of messaging is helping persons to understand what the vaccine is, what the vaccine does, what the efficacy is, what the side effect profile is and always answer concerns about vaccine safety,” Dr. Karen Landers.
The state is using federal money to cover some of the cost for messaging for the COVID-19 vaccine.
And we could soon start seeing ads for it everywhere.
“We will use social media a lot and in addition to that I believe that while we will be putting out information as far as media, radio and television and potentially billboards, there’s still a lot of people that get their information from seeing flyers on doors of places that they frequent,” Dr. Landers said.
Dr. Landers said she has seen the progress vaccines have made throughout her career.
She admits there may be a bit of a challenge convincing people to get a vaccine but believes education and transparency is key.
“When the vaccine is available for my specific group, I will take it…and I always tell people I wouldn’t give a vaccine to my child, I wouldn’t take it myself if I did not feel that it was safe,” Dr. Landers explained.
ADPH said it doesn’t expect widespread usage of a vaccine for several months.
That’s because it will made available in phases with health care providers, first responders, and those in high-risk groups getting priority.
