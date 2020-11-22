Young boy donates to homeless community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ethan Hill is taking steps towards giving back and helping those in his community by donating to the homeless community.
Hill, the caring young man behind “Ethan’s Heart,” started a sleeping bag and care package giveaway. He began leaving the winter coats in highly populated areas at night where his homeless neighbors reside in order for them to come and “shop for” what they needed.
In addition to his care packages and sleeping bags, he received a generous donation of new coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, hats, gloves, socks, and t-shirt’s from a company.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.