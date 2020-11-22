Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of low pressure is approaching the area and will move toward the Tennessee Valley later today as the associated cold front moves toward the Southeast. This front will move into Northwest Alabama later today and continue across the region tomorrow. Winds will continue southeasterly Sunday bringing increasing moisture and clouds along with milder temperatures. Skies will remain partly-to-mostly cloudy through the day.
As the front moves through only isolated showers are possible during the late afternoon and into the evening. Cooler, drier air will filter into the region behind the front with chilly early morning lows for the beginning of the week and cooler afternoon temperatures as well.
By Wednesday, another area of low pressure will approach the region but with dry conditions and a persistent easterly wind flow conditions will remain dry until the early morning hours before rain returns with the chance for showers and possible thunderstorms through much of the day as the system traverses the area, but rain should diminish area wide by early Thanksgiving morning although there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms prior to the cold front’s passage. More of the instability and chances for stronger storms will remain north of our region.
Drier air will overspread the region during the day for Thanksgiving, but another front will approach by the end of the week bringing rain chances back for Friday and into the beginning of the weekend.
