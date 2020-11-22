Sunday Morning Weather

By Wednesday, another area of low pressure will approach the region but with dry conditions and a persistent easterly wind flow conditions will remain dry until the early morning hours before rain returns with the chance for showers and possible thunderstorms through much of the day as the system traverses the area, but rain should diminish area wide by early Thanksgiving morning although there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms prior to the cold front’s passage. More of the instability and chances for stronger storms will remain north of our region.