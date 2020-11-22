3 killed; 2 injured in Cullman Co. crash

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Three young adults were killed in a car crash on Alabama Hwy 69 Saturday night in Cullman Co.
The crash happened around 10:26 p.m. about five miles southwest of Bremen at the 221 mile marker. According to officials, a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by 37-year-old Kristi L. Cordes crossed the center line and collided with a 2005 Honda Element driven by 22-year-old Tristan Stormy Lane Black of Lynn Alabama.
Three of the four passengers in the Honda were killed; Tristan Black, 20-year-old Brookelynne Alexus Dowdy of Double Springs and 20-year-old Bailey Dewayne Bennett of Haleyville. The fourth passenger, who was a juvenile, was airlifted to a hospital.
Cordes was also airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The crash is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division
