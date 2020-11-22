UPDATE: Woman indicted in crash that killed four

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a woman has been indicted in a crash that killed four people nearly a year ago.

State Troopers tell WBRC 38-year-old Kristi Leanna Cordes was charged with four counts of manslaughter in a crash that killed Tristan Black, Bailey Bennett, Brookelynne Dowdy, and Dowdy’s unborn child.

This crash happened about five miles southwest of Bremen at the 221 mile marker. Officials say the car driven by Cordes crossed the center line and collided with the car driven by Black.

Cordes is also charged with first degree assault, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and driving under the influence.

