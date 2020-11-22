Auburn renames student center after Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday, Auburn University unveiled its student center naming in honor of Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton.
It’s the first building named after an African American. Melton, a 1988 Auburn graduate, was the first African American president of the SGA.
Melton said he was humbled that the University named the building after him.
“Auburn University owes me nothing; it really doesn’t. It’s already given me all I could ever hope for or ask for. I do thank you for this honor. I am happy to play the role that is associated with the honor that you have given me,” said Melton.
In September, Auburn’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously voted to name the building in honor of Melton. It is the first step in the university’s long-term inclusive effort.
