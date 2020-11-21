Sideline Game of the Week: Thompson dominates Hoover 52-14 to advance to 7A State Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson is headed back to the 7A state championship game for a third straight year after beating Hoover 52-14 Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
The Warriors dominated in all phases of the game. They led 31-7 at the half and added 21 more points in the second. This is Thompson’s fifth straight win over the Bucs.
Hoover, who was missing several starters due to injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing, end the season 11-2.
“It’s been a tough go for us in the playoffs, but one of the things in our program is we’re not about circumstances, we’re about choices so we made a choice to give everything we got and that’s what our kids did tonight,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett.
Thompson improves to 13-0 and will face Auburn in the 7A state championship game in December. “We can’t wait man. Coach Freeman has built a really good program here and all we know is win now, he’s built that mindset in us since day one, in every workout, and I’m excited to get back to the title game,” said Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell.
