Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We are expecting sunshine for your Saturday will feature fair skies although there will be a few more clouds in areas to the south and east but afternoon temperatures will warm to around 70 with warmer temperatures to the south and west and a light east/southeast wind flow circulating around an area of high pressure over the Carolinas. Winds will become increasingly southerly allowing for a continued warming trend through the weekend.