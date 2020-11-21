Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We are expecting sunshine for your Saturday will feature fair skies although there will be a few more clouds in areas to the south and east but afternoon temperatures will warm to around 70 with warmer temperatures to the south and west and a light east/southeast wind flow circulating around an area of high pressure over the Carolinas. Winds will become increasingly southerly allowing for a continued warming trend through the weekend.
This wind pattern will also bring more moisture and warm air to the region. A weak front approaches from the northwest by sunrise Monday which may help introduce winds gusting at 15 -20 mph. With the added moisture there will be some areas of light rain especially to the north but rainfall amounts will be generally light.
Behind the front winds will shift, becoming more northwesterly and again bring more cool, dry air to the area. Frost will be possible in the usual typically cooler spots Monday night. An area of high pressure will build in from Mississippi through Tuesday night but a stronger cold front will move through the region Wednesday reintroducing a higher likelihood for rain but no hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Still, gusty winds may gust in excess of 30 mph prior to the front’s passage. After the front winds will again become more northwesterly bringing in cooler, drier air again for Thanksgiving Day and into the weekend although slight rain chances may linger through Saturday.
Finally, as we approach November 30, the official end of Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin, no tropical development is expected at this time.
