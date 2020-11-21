LSU students protest, call for action in light of sexual misconduct allegations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students and club leaders marched all the the way from the LSU parade ground to the Pete Maravich assembly center to make a statement right across from Tiger Stadium.
Students are calling for LSU to take responsibility for reportedly neglecting the survivors. LSU hired a law firm to review their policies, including Title IX reporting protocols.
Dozens of students made their way from the parade grounds on campus, marching all the way to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, across the street from Tiger Stadium. They want to send a message that they believe survivors, and they want reform when it comes to how LSU officials handle and investigate complaints when it comes to sexual assault.
It was a show of support to survivors to let them know they are not alone. Students held up signs for LSU to take responsibility, and to prioritize students over football.
An article from USA Today says LSU failed to get the Title IX office or police involved in these sexual assault allegations, when federal laws and school policies required it.
“I thought I was alone when this happened. That’s why I left and I dropped out, kind of put it behind me. and when it came out there was other from Derrius Guice as well, I knew there had to be more. So I knew I had to put my story out there, to help and heal anybody else that’s been affected, whether it’s by Derrius Guice, or anybody else, football, not football,” Samantha Brennan, a survivor who spoke to USA Today.
“We showed up like 15 minutes before and it wasn’t that many, so we were really nervous. At first. And then like, that’s just incredible, honestly to know that that many strangers, care or have been affected...so it’s saddening and amazing all at he same time,” said Elizabeth Andries to USA Today.
“Anybody who didn’t report, anybody who was supposed be a mandated reporter that just sat on this. I think that it’s time for them to go,” Brennan said to USA Today.
“I just want a change in policy for women or anyone who is a victim of assault, not to be forced to move their classes around or to sit in class with them. I mean we pay for the same things, it’s just very unfair, that these are the rules right now, or maybe not the rules. no one really knows,” Andries said to USA Today.
