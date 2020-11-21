Birmingham PD: Teen shot and killed Friday night

By WBRC Staff | November 21, 2020 at 6:30 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 6:30 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a teen was shot and killed near Ensley Friday night.

According to police, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Marquise Nunn. Officers say they responded to an alert of multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Avenue Z shortly before 6:00 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Nunn lying in the road, unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Nunn to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they have a person of interest in questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

