Birmingham PD: Teen shot and killed Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a teen was shot and killed near Ensley Friday night.
According to police, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Marquise Nunn. Officers say they responded to an alert of multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Avenue Z shortly before 6:00 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Nunn lying in the road, unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Nunn to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they have a person of interest in questioning.
This is an ongoing investigation.
