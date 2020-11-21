Anniston woman dead after attempting to shoot a deputy during drug arrest

According to authorities, after the two were in custody, the deputy was waiting for a wrecker to come and tow the suspects car when Yonder began asking for help from the back of the patrol car. Yoder had managed to slip one of her cuffs off and either she or Woods still had a gun on their person. As the deputy opened the door to check on the arrestees, she immediately got out of the patrol car pointed the pistol at the deputy’s head.