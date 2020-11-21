Anniston woman dead after attempting to shoot a deputy during drug arrest

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed by a deputy during a drug arrest early Saturday morning after the woman pulled a gun and attempted to shoot the deputy.
Timothy Alan Wood of Wilsonville and Brittany Nicole Yoder were both arrested after a large amount of methamphetamines and a pistol were discovered inside their vehicle during a routine traffic stop around 3:32 a.m on Grayton Road South in Ohatchee.
According to authorities, after the two were in custody, the deputy was waiting for a wrecker to come and tow the suspects car when Yonder began asking for help from the back of the patrol car. Yoder had managed to slip one of her cuffs off and either she or Woods still had a gun on their person. As the deputy opened the door to check on the arrestees, she immediately got out of the patrol car pointed the pistol at the deputy’s head.
The sheriff’s offices says Yoder pulled the trigger to kill the deputy, however, even though the weapon’s magazine was loaded with live ammunition, there was not a round in the chamber. The deputy was able to deflect Yonder’s weapon and fired his own gun, shooting her.
According to the sheriff’s office, the entire incident was captured on the deputy’s body camera and the camera footage verified Yoder’s actions with the pistol.
The male arrestee, Timothy Wood, never attempted to leave the vehicle.
Calhoun Co. Sheriff Matthew Wade says Brittany Nicole Yoder died at the scene.
The Oxford Police Department and the Center for Applied Forensics have been asked to conduct an independent investigation.
