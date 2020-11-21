Alabama overshadows Kentucky effort in 63-3 win

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide delivered an exceptional win over Kentucky Saturday at Bryant Denny Stadium, after coronavirus and scheduling kept them off the field for almost three weeks.
It proved to be an opportunity for the team to work out any stiffness and reestablish the rhythm they’re known for.
The Tide took to their usual pace, scoring on their opening possession against the Wildcats. Kentucky’s answering drive ended in a field goal and their only score of the game.
With the score 3-7, the following drives proved that overcoming errors would ultimately set the tone for the entire game.
The Bama defensive line started a little slow. giving up swaths of yardage at the snap and leaving it to the secondary to make the stop. But after 12 plays, more than 6 minutes off the clock and a series of penalties on both Kentucky and Bama (UK for substitution and Bama for pass interference) the Wildcats found themselves at 3rd and goal. But for all the grit, they’re unable to come with the score. Adding insult to injury, a high snap leads to a fumble on the field goal attempt. The fumble is recovered by Bama and the Tide scores on the resulting drive.
Kentucky morale was in serious danger after back to back hard earned trips to the red zone resulted in the fumble and then a missed field goal. They finished the half 2-7 on 3rd down conversions.
While the defense kept Kentucky at bay, the Alabama offense racked up touchdowns with each possession. Led by the poised accuracy of quarterback Mac Jones, veteran legs of senior Najee Harris and record breaking hands of wide receiver Devonte Smith. The Tide came out of the first half with 264 total yards, 3 for 3 on red zone chances and Devonte Smith’s 32nd career touchdown, breaking the record previously held by Amari Cooper for most touchdowns in SEC history.
After the half, freshman running back Jase McClellan surpassed Harris, leading the night with 99 rushing yards.
Backup quarterback Bryce Young made an appearance in the game sailing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Smith to put the Tide up 49-3.
Smith finished with 144 passing yards. Followed by Jahleed Billingsley with 78.
Alabama finished up 63-3 over the Kentucky Wildcats.
Next week the Tide will take on Auburn for the the classic Iron Bowl matchup.
