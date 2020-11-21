1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested after Tuscaloosa pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An adult and two juveniles were arrested Saturday evening in Tuscaloosa after an apartment shooting led to a high speed chase and ended in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Tuscaloosa.
The incident started with a 911 call about shots being fired from a maroon Dodge Charger at University Manor Apartments off Greensboro Avenue.
Officers in the area were able to locate the Charger and attempted to make a stop but the driver eluded police and led them on a pursuit across several blocks.
According to police, the driver eventually crashed into two parked, unmarked Tuscaloosa Police trucks parked on 8th St outside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and County Courthouse. The three people inside the vehicle jumped out and ran but were caught and taken into custody near a business on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.
Officers report that weapons and other items were discovered inside the vehicle.
Back at the apartments, Officers found bullet holes in the building and windows of a house in the 400 block of 29th Pl.
This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities say the suspects are in custody, but they have not been charged as of Saturday evening.
