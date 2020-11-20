20-year-old Tuscaloosa man charged with numerous crimes, including sexual extortion

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force has arrested a 20-year-old man accused of sexual extortion.
Authorities say Aden Yeager is facing several charges, including possessing and distributing obscene material of someone under the age of 17.
At this time, all the victims identified are out of state.
Yeager is charged with one count of sexual extortion, five counts of dissemination of obscene matter containing person under 17, five counts of possession of obscene matter containing person under 17 and three counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing person under 17.
He is being held on a $375,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.