13-year-old Shelby County boy missing

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Gabriel Ray Burns was reported missing Friday, November 20.
Burns was last seen in the Chelsea area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Turner at 205-670-6307 or rturner@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
