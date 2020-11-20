UA System: COVID-19 numbers increase for 2nd week at UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System reported the schools’ COVID-19 numbers, as two of their three schools saw student cases increase, and one school saw numbers decrease since last week.
UA - 115 positive tests
UAB - 43 positive tests
UAH - 31 positive tests
UA System officials are closely monitoring health and safety practices at UA, UAB and UAH.
Key data in the Nov. 13-Nov. 19 COVID-19 testing program in the UA System:
- UA and UAH saw an increase in student positive test results with 115 at UA and 31 at UAH.
- UAB reported a slight decrease in numbers, with 43 student positives this week.
- The UA System campuses continue receiving positive feedback for the exit testing program offered to students prior to their return home for the holidays and winter break. At UA, nearly 2,000 students participated in exit COVID tests as of Thursday, November 19.
The breakdown of total student cases by university as of 11/19:
UA - 2,992
UAB - 632
UAH - 189
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit this link.
