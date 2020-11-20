‘There may be other victims’: Birmingham’s Police Chief announces arrest of man accused in 2 sexual assaults

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Officers report an arrest in what they are calling an extensive rape investigation.
The investigation was conducted by the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit.
On November 20, 2020, BPD’s Crime Reduction Team with the help of the Hoover Police Department arrested 39-year-old Johnathan Fitzgerald Lockett AKA Master Lockett in Hoover.
The preliminary investigation indicates Lockett was involved in the sexual assaults of two women dating back to December of 2019 and as recent as November 2020. The investigation also suggests Lockett made contact with his victims through social media and dating websites. Investigators said he then arranged to meet the victims for dates and then sexually assaulted them.
Detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment, Detectives obtained warrants for Attempted Rape, Kidnapping, and Sodomy.
Lockett was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said there may be more victims in the case.
Here are several pictures of Lockett from over the years:
If you have been victimized in any way by this person please come forward. Contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-254-8413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
