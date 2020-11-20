Teen arrested on 2 counts of attempted murder in Northport shooting

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Northport earlier this year.
Northport Police and Violent Crimes Unit responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of 20th Street on June 27, 2020. The two victims reported that a vehicle pulled up and someone began shooting at them. Neither of the victims were hit but a nearby residence was.
After several months of investigation, 18-year-old Marquette Hutt was identified as a suspect and evidence was presented to a grand jury. Hutt was indicted on 2 counts of Attempted Murder, and 1 count of Shooting into an Occupied Building.
Hutt was arrested Friday. He is also facing drug charges and charges for receiving stolen property. He has been booked into the county jail on bonds totalling $67,000.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.