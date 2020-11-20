Secretary Merrill says ‘white liberal racists’ pushing agenda on social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has been under fire this week locally and nationally for interactions with people on social media.
Social justice groups are accusing Secretary Merrill of using his personal Twitter account to encourage violence and to stoke racial tension. He feels it’s the other way around.
“Some of these very liberal, white, mostly white, racist trolls have been trying to find a way to engage me,” Merrill said Friday.
“Why do you say that they are racist?” we asked Merrill. “They are racist liberals,” said Merrill in response.
He feels the social media provocation is an agenda.
“In many instances, especially several of these individuals that are a part of the letter sent that y’all got a copy of and things that you’ve seen make it a point in different communities around our state to push back predominantly against white conservative men,” Merrill said.
The letter he referenced was sent by the various social justice groups claiming Merrill is stoking racial tensions and using his office inappropriately.
Merrill says he will continue to use his personal Twitter account to interact with constituents.
“Anybody has a right in our nation to say whatever they want to say,” said Merrill.
Those 20 social justice groups who wrote the letter also invited him to a press conference on Tuesday to discuss his claims, to which he declined.
“Any of those individuals that want to have a meeting with me at the capital on Tuesday, I will be there,” he said.
He says to call his office and ask to see him.
He also says his official Secretary of State Twitter account is run by his office.
