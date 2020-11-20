3 questions to ask yourself before you travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First, ask yourself about the risk. ADPH shows Jefferson and Shelby counties in red, which means big risk.
Look at BamaTracker, where the percent of positive tests is pretty high, and you can check every county in the state. On the CDC’s national tracker, you can compare state rates of infection.
“Consider getting tested before travel, but again, that’s just a snapshot,” warns Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH.
For instance, the national tracker showed a high case spike in Florida, so you might want to ask Aunt Sally in Florida to take a test before she travels, or you might decide not to visit Aunt Sally in Florida.
“Make the best informed decision,” advises Dr. Landers.
Secondly, find out local hospitalization rates; they’ve been climbing in many places.
“We are seeing things we never saw before in terms of hospitals being overwhelmed and I am worried we are headed in that direction now,” said Dr. Don Williamson, former state health officer.
Then check state and local requirements before traveling, for instance in Washington state, they’ve asked tourists not to visit, and Chicago recommends a quarantine.
For more information on traveling, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
