Proposed rendering plant brings out angry residents in Gadsden

“I’m very pleased that ADEM made a verbal commitment to me to hold a public hearing during my phone call with them earlier this morning,” Jones said. “I have major concerns about the secrecy and lack of public awareness surrounding this entire process. In my opinion, the residents, businesses, and churches in the area were not given adequate notification. In addition, elected officials in Rainbow City (where the prospective site joins) should have been given some deference and consulted in advance about this project. Government should not operate in this way. We owe it to the folks along Steele Station Road to allow them to have their voices heard in a public forum. Concerns over air and water quality, loss of property value, loss of business revenue, and the like should be taken seriously and discussed in an open, public setting. Normally, ADEM would not hold a public hearing in this situation, and I am grateful to the organization for working together with me to make this happen.”