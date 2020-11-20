Man shot inside car riddled with bullet holes in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot Friday afternoon in a car that was riddled with bullet holes in Brighton.
On November 20, 2020 at approximately 4:00 PM, Brighton Police Department requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in responding to the shooting in the 3800 block of Short 5th Avenue.
Deputies on scene saw the car shot up in the middle of the street. The man was found dead inside the car.
Jefferson County Detectives are continuing the investigation.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
