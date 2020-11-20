Man killed in a Bessemer wreck identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates has identified the man killed in an accident on Thursday.
Joel Eugene Moses, 50, was in a vehicle around 8:40 a.m. on 19th Street in Bessemer when the vehicle crossed over the center lane into opposing traffic and struck two vehicles. The victim died an hour later at UAB Hospital West.
It is not known what led to the vehicle crossing the middle lane. Yates says the Bessemer Police Department is investigating the cause.
