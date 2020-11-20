MainStreet Family Care to test staff and students coming back from Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Employers and schools are thinking ahead about how they’ll keep their staff and students safe after Thanksgiving.
MainStreet Family Care has partnered with one private school in the Birmingham area to test all their students and staff coming back from Thanksgiving.
It’s also working with employers to test workers on a weekly or daily basis.
There’s a cost associated with each test and for them to come out there and test people and MainStreet Family Care said this is a service that is not covered by insurance. It’s something employers or schools are paying for outright.
Betsey Stewart with MainStreet Family Care said the testing is not just to keep staff safe.
“I think some of it is to keep employee morale up. To make sure that they feel safe coming into the working environment. Especially manufacturing production where they’re working in close quarters every day, indoors,” said Stewart. “They want to make sure that that is something that is offered for their employees.”
To find out how to set up testing for your company or school, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.