Local nurse urges Alabamians to follow safety protocols despite COVID-fatigue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Alabama, and one local nurse believes that’s due in part to COVID-fatigue, but she’s encouraging people to stay focused on being safe.
We’re now eight months into the pandemic and certainly no one would blame anyone for being tired of it by now, especially Laura Huesman, a Registered Nurse at Shelby Baptist Hospital in Alabaster.
She’s been working on the front lines of this pandemic since the very beginning and has even battled the virus personally.
She’s also lost a loved one to the virus.
She said she’s tired of dealing with COVID-19 and all the inconveniences that come with it, especially those who don’t believe the virus is real and aren’t following the recommended guidelines.
She said while we all may be experiencing some form of burnout from the pandemic, it’s part of our new normal, at least for now.
“I’m tired of it just like everyone else is. I’m tired of having to wear a mask everywhere I go, but unfortunately that’s the world that we live in right now. Good news is they’re making progress with a vaccine, so hopefully, we’re going to start making some progress. But until then it’s still here and we still have to deal with and take it seriously even though we’re tired of it,” Huesman said.
Experts say as more people experience COVID-19 fatigue, it’s critical that we all continue to follow those safety protocols.
Especially since the progress we were making is disappearing as we head into the winter months.
