Huntsville selected as one of six contender sites for U.S. Space Command Headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal is a top finalist chosen to host the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
Governor Ivey made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
It was first announced that Huntsville was selected as a candidate back in 2019. Since then, a new group of candidates was was chosen by U.S. Air Force to host the Space Command, with Huntsville still in the running.
Officials with the Redstone Region say they are honored and excited to be chosen by the U.S. Air Force as a finalist for hosting the the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
Redstone provides assets necessary to assure the U.S. Space Command’s success, including military housing, health care, childcare, commissary, and personnel and logistics support.
Redstone is home to many of the nation’s key space and defense assets, including the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters, the majority of the Missile Defense Agency’s operations and a wide portfolio of specialized R&D capabilities addressing all aspects of space, missile and missile defense endeavors.
