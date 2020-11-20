Hoover man charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Hoover man is charged with several sex crimes involving a juvenile female.
On November 18, Hoover Police said they were notified by Birmingham Police of a possible sexual assault that occurred in Hoover.
Detectives from the Hoover Police Special Victims Unit responded and launched an investigation.
Hoover officers said they made contact with Malcolm Jeffery Payne and he met with detectives at the Hoover Public Safety Center, where Payne was taken into custody.
The case was presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office and the following warrants were obtained:
- Sodomy 1st degree $100,000.00 bond
- Human Trafficking 1st degree $100,000.00 bond
- Electronic Solicitation of a Child $100,000.00 bond
- Enticing a Child to Enter a Vehicle, House, Etc. for an Immoral Purpose $100,000.00 bond
- Possession of Obscene Matter $100,000.00 bond
- $500,000.00 Total Bond
