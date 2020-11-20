Hoover City Schools changing schedule after Thanksgiving

By WBRC Staff | November 20, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 12:44 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools announced Friday it will return to a staggered schedule after Thanksgiving.

The change is due to a rise in community spread of COVID-19 and the amount of people impacted due to close contacts.

The updated scheduling will begin November 30 and run through January 19.

Hoover City Schools’ staggered scheduling is as follows:

  • Hoover HS Feeder Pattern: Student last names A-L attend Monday & Thursday; Last names M-Z attend Tuesday and Friday.
  • Spain Park HS Feeder Pattern: Student last names A-K attend Monday & Thursday; last names L-Z attend Tuesday and Friday
  • ALL students off campus on Wednesdays for at-home, remote learning.

