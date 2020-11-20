Hoover City Schools changing schedule after Thanksgiving

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools announced Friday it will return to a staggered schedule after Thanksgiving.
The change is due to a rise in community spread of COVID-19 and the amount of people impacted due to close contacts.
The updated scheduling will begin November 30 and run through January 19.
Hoover City Schools’ staggered scheduling is as follows:
- Hoover HS Feeder Pattern: Student last names A-L attend Monday & Thursday; Last names M-Z attend Tuesday and Friday.
- Spain Park HS Feeder Pattern: Student last names A-K attend Monday & Thursday; last names L-Z attend Tuesday and Friday
- ALL students off campus on Wednesdays for at-home, remote learning.
